Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge plans to question a juror under oath about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after he told news outlets that he didn’t recall being asked about prior sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Thursday that she’ll question the juror on March 8 at a public court hearing.

She also said that she had rejected a request by Maxwell’s attorneys that she order a new trial without gathering more information.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, after a December trial.

Related Stories:

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)