Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge plans to question a juror under oath about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after he told news outlets that he didn’t recall being asked about prior sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Thursday that she’ll question the juror on March 8 at a public court hearing.

She also said that she had rejected a request by Maxwell’s attorneys that she order a new trial without gathering more information.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, after a December trial.

Related Stories:

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a woman was drunk when she drove onto some railroad tracks in Braintree and got stuck.
Police: Drunk woman got car stuck on railroad tracks
A crash in Burlington early Wednesday morning left a car flipped on its roof in the middle of...
Car flips in Burlington crash, damages parked cars
Raymond Gadreault
Inmate dies in Vermont prison
Police presence at home in Barre City
Police investigating Barre City shooting
The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens

Latest News

Wreckage in Ukraine after Russian attack.
Leaders from our region react to Russia attack on Ukraine
Police presence at home in Barre City
Police investigating Barre City shooting
Allen Draper-File photo
Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Loudon man was sentenced to 35 years to life...
NH man pleads guilty to killing toddler, gets 35-year sentence