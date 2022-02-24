How is Vermont doing in the fight against COVID?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While President Biden and his administration deal with foreign policy at the moment, they have left much of the fight against COVID to individual states, with guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Adm. Rachel Levine is the assistant secretary for health at HHS. Our Darren Perron spoke with her about how Vermont is doing, the current COVID guidance, concerns about the subvariant BA.2 and much more. Watch the videos to see their full conversation.

