Leaders from our region react to Russia attack on Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The invasion of Ukraine has drawn widespread condemnation against Russia. Here’s how leaders in our region are reacting.

Sen. Patrick Leahy said he and Marcelle are praying for the people of Ukraine. In a statement, Leahy, D-Vermont, said, in part: “Putin’s aggressions have profound consequences for Russians as well, having created a self-fulfilling prophecy of his insincere words of the last few months as Russia now stands alone as an enemy to regional peace and stability.”

Leahy added that he will work with President Biden to ensure the U.S. does all it can to support Ukraine.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, called the invasion a blatant violation of international law and basic human decency. In a statement, he said, in part: “The United States and our allies must impose severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his fellow oligarchs. At a time when thousands may die as a result of his war, Putin, one of the richest people in the world, should not be allowed to enjoy the billions he stole from the Russian people.”

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said Putin’s decision will be disastrous for the Ukrainian people and for peace and stability throughout the world. In a statement, Welch said, in part: “The United States, along with our allies around the world, must respond swiftly to implement punitive and long-lasting sanctions on Putin and the Russian government. We also must ensure the Ukrainian people and our allies in the region have the humanitarian support that they need now and in the future to help deal with the consequences of Putin’s war.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, issued a statement that said, in part: “President Putin’s unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine and has threatened the security of the entire world. The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said, in part: “I join the American people in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians as they endure an unwarranted and unjustified invasion by a gutless, bloodthirsty, authoritarian dictator. Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and deranged thug. We must stand with democracies under assault.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, said Putin will face the full wrath of the transatlantic alliance for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and waging war on the Ukrainian people. Her statement said, in part: “The United States rightly pursued every diplomatic avenue in response to Putin’s concerns, but his thirst for power killed any attempt for a peaceful solution to this crisis.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, said, in part: “Russia’s unprovoked and unconscionable invasion of another sovereign nation is a direct threat not only to the people of Ukraine, but to peace, freedom, and security in every corner of the world.”

Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, issued a statement that said, in part: “Instead of choosing peace and diplomacy in the best interest of his own nation, Vladimir Putin decided to launch a military operation against Ukraine — the consequences imposed by the United States and our allies and partners will be severe. Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine will ultimately leave Russia weakened strategically, economically, and diplomatically.”

Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.



