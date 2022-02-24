Advertisement

Need a new fishing spot? Where to find trophy trout in Vermont

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re still a month and a half or so away from the start of Vermont’s trout season, but we’re getting you ready to try some new spots!

Peter Shea is the author of “Vermont’s Trophy Trout Waters,” now in its second edition.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Shea to find out where he says you should try this year if you want to reel in a big one!

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Allen Draper-File photo
Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing
Dashcam video catches car flipping over into median
Police dashcam catches scary Interstate 91 crash
Three people caught stealing safe from Burlington home
Police looking for thieves who stole safe from Burlington home
Proposed bill in Montpelier takes aim at older Vermont drivers
Proposed Vermont bill looks to have older drivers take road tests

Latest News

Communities around Vermont, like Burlington, are deciding whether to let their mask mandates...
Vermont communities consider whether to roll back mask mandates
More than two dozen cities and towns in Vermont enacted mask mandates in December as omicron...
Vermont communities consider whether to roll back mask mandates
A portrait of a fallen hero on display in Williston
Portrait displays honoring fallen heroes displayed at visitor centers
Veterans Memorials on display at visitor centers
Veteran Memorials on display at visitor centers
Angela Birk, 40 of Newport
Newport woman wanted after dragging cop with her car