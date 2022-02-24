NH man pleads guilty to killing toddler, gets 35-year sentence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Loudon man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing the 23-month-old son of his girlfriend.

Douglas Barton, 41, pleaded guilty in a plea agreement on Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder in the September 2019 death of the boy.

The attorney general’s office says the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Barton will have the ability to have 2½ years of the sentence suspended after serving 15 years based upon good behavior and the successful completion of programs.

A phone message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

