Advertisement

NH man pleads guilty to killing toddler, gets 35-year sentence

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Loudon man was sentenced to 35 years to life...
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Loudon man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing the 23-month-old son of his girlfriend.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Loudon man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing the 23-month-old son of his girlfriend.

Douglas Barton, 41, pleaded guilty in a plea agreement on Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder in the September 2019 death of the boy.

The attorney general’s office says the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Barton will have the ability to have 2½ years of the sentence suspended after serving 15 years based upon good behavior and the successful completion of programs.

A phone message seeking comment was left for his attorney. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A crash in Burlington early Wednesday morning left a car flipped on its roof in the middle of...
Car flips in Burlington crash, damages parked cars
Police say a woman was drunk when she drove onto some railroad tracks in Braintree and got stuck.
Police: Drunk woman got car stuck on railroad tracks
Raymond Gadreault
Inmate dies in Vermont prison
The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
Andrew Diaz and Christopher Collins
Bennington drug bust turns up thousands of dollars in drugs

Latest News

Dashcam video catches car flipping over into median
Police dashcam catches scary Interstate 91 crash
A taste of warmer weather has some maple sugar-makers prepping for a sweet season.
Goodrich’s Maple Farm gets ready for a sweet season
A taste of warmer weather has some maple sugar makers prepping for a sweet season.
Goodrich's Maple Farm taps thousands of trees
Police presence at home in Barre City
Police investigating Barre City shooting