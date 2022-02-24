Advertisement

North Country nonprofit works to help businesses recycle food scraps

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new composting law in New York says businesses have to recycle their food scraps but there aren’t many places to do so.

Now, a North Country nonprofit is stepping in with the help of some grant money.

The law requires businesses that generate more than two tons of food per week to donate excess scraps to an organics recycler.

Compost for Good has developed a community composter and a $90,000 USDA Rural Business Development Grant will allow them to build more.

Co-founder John Culpepper says they’ve sent out proposals to manufacturers in four North Country counties.

“We’re pretty excited because either directly as a result of our work or indirectly, we have stimulated a number of organics recyclers, some hauling business. We’ve got people thinking about how to incorporate organics recycling into their communities. So, we’re pretty excited about this work.” Culpepper said.

They say they will build the composters and then lease them to businesses or institutions for up to three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Allen Draper-File photo
Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing
Dashcam video catches car flipping over into median
Police dashcam catches scary Interstate 91 crash
Three people caught stealing safe from Burlington home
Police looking for thieves who stole safe from Burlington home
Proposed bill in Montpelier takes aim at older Vermont drivers
Proposed Vermont bill looks to have older drivers take road tests

Latest News

Communities around Vermont, like Burlington, are deciding whether to let their mask mandates...
Vermont communities consider whether to roll back mask mandates
More than two dozen cities and towns in Vermont enacted mask mandates in December as omicron...
Vermont communities consider whether to roll back mask mandates
A portrait of a fallen hero on display in Williston
Portrait displays honoring fallen heroes displayed at visitor centers
Veterans Memorials on display at visitor centers
Veteran Memorials on display at visitor centers
Angela Birk, 40 of Newport
Newport woman wanted after dragging cop with her car