North Country nonprofit works to help businesses recycle food scraps

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new composting law in New York says businesses have to recycle their food scraps but there aren’t many places to do so.

Now, a North Country nonprofit is stepping in with the help of some grant money.

The law requires businesses that generate more than two tons of food per week to donate excess scraps to an organics recycler.

Compost for Good has developed a community composter and a $90,000 USDA Rural Business Development Grant will allow them to build more.

Co-founder John Culpepper says they’ve sent out proposals to manufacturers in four North Country counties.

“We’re pretty excited because either directly as a result of our work or indirectly, we have stimulated a number of organics recyclers, some hauling business. We’ve got people thinking about how to incorporate organics recycling into their communities. So, we’re pretty excited about this work.” Culpepper said.

They say they will build the composters and then lease them to businesses or institutions for up to three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.