Advertisement

Ohio man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing her

Phil Savelli is shown in court.
Phil Savelli is shown in court.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog was back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail on three counts of cruelty to animals. After his release from jail, Savelli was ordered by the judge to also serve three years on controlled probation.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog.
Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog.(Source: Highland Heights police)

“What would motivate a grown man to go out of his way to inflict suffering on a four-pound defenseless puppy?” said Helga Semaj, CoCo’s owner.

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her, according to police.

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Savelli did not offer an explanation as to why he killed CoCo, but he did offer an apology to those affected by the incident.

“I am sorry for any undue stress and anguish that this has caused,” he said. “I love you all. I need to do better and I will do better.”

Savelli is not allowed to own a pet for an indefinite amount of time, according to the judge.

“If Phil can kill a tiny, defenseless puppy, what else is he capable of? Would you trust him along with your pets or children?” Semaj said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to...
Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens
A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our...
Vermont warns of bird flu as cases circulate in the region
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing in Montpelier.
COVID 7-day avg. drops to 4.5%; Officials tracking BA.2 subvariant
A crash in Burlington early Wednesday morning left a car flipped on its roof in the middle of...
Car flips in Burlington crash, damages parked cars
Tarkey's Lodge on Lake Dunmore catches fire
Historic Addison County lodge goes up in flames

Latest News

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
Trial is underway for Brett Hankison, the former Louisville, Kentucky police officer charged in...
Hankinson trial begins in Breonna Taylor case
Businesses, school districts and cities lifting mandates, but not fast enough for some.
Debate on masks heats up as cases fall