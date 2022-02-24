Advertisement

Police looking for thieves who stole safe from Burlington home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington family returns home to find thousands of dollars worth of their personal savings stolen out of their home.

Police obtain surveillance video showing a black minivan pulling up to a home in the old north end around 11:30 a.m. on December 29th.

A female driver is see getting out of the car, opening the trunk and two men put a safe inside.

Police say the men broke in through a window and spent about a half hour inside the home damaging items and ransacking rooms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police.

