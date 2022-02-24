Police respond to a shooting in Barre City

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the scene, Wednesday, at a shooting in Barre City.

The shooting happened at a building on the corner of Prospect Street and Burnham Street.

Police aren’t telling Channel Three News much as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is alive, although we don’t know the extent of their injuries.

Police say there’s currently no suspect in custody but didn’t respond when we asked if there was a threat to the public.

