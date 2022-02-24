Advertisement

Police respond to a shooting in Barre City

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the scene, Wednesday, at a shooting in Barre City.

The shooting happened at a building on the corner of Prospect Street and Burnham Street.

Police aren’t telling Channel Three News much as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is alive, although we don’t know the extent of their injuries.

Police say there’s currently no suspect in custody but didn’t respond when we asked if there was a threat to the public.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

