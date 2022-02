LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Some businesses in our region are reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Magic Mountain Ski Area tweeted out a video on Thursday afternoon, showing its bar pouring its Stoli vodka down the drain. Stoli is a Russian brand.

In the tweet, the Londonderry ski area said, “Sorry @Stoli lovers. No more.”

