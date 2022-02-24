State looks to ease COVID restrictions in Vermont prisons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves from pandemic to endemic, leaders are considering adjusting restrictions in correctional facilities.

When there have been outbreaks in prisons like the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, officials place the facility on lockdown. But with omicron on the wane and many inmates and prison staff vaccinated, the state is looking to ease the policy.

State officials are monitoring an outbreak of 72 cases at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

“The situation is in hand but is also something we take very seriously in our facilities,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said.

Deml says none of the infected inmates are experiencing serious symptoms.

Bryan Frazier, 37, is one inmate who’s tested positive. He is not vaccinated.

Frazier suspects he caught the virus through a correctional officer bringing it in.

“The inmates are not the ones that carry it. They should have been staying away from us. They should have been following their own guidelines,” Frazier said.

Through the pandemic, Vermont’s prisons have had some of the most stringent COVID policies.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Vermont released hundreds of low-level offenders, as congregate settings like long-term care facilities and prisons have been ripe for COVID outbreaks. But now we have vaccines to protect people inside from serious illness.

Rates vary by facility but the statewide inmate vaccination rate is around 70%. And not a single inmate has died of COVID-19 in Vermont.

But in an effort to get back to normal and mitigate mental health impacts on inmates and staff, state leaders say it may be time to make a shift.

“To craft a strategy to get us back to a more normal situation and drawing down some of those mitigations,” Deml said.

“I think in facilities right now we’re still in the thick of it,” Vt. Defender General Matt Valerio said.

Inmates can still access services and communicate with attorneys and family members remotely.

Valerio says lockdown policies are slowing down programs for inmates and are hampering access needed to keep the gears of the criminal justice system running.

“The efficient processing of cases through the criminal justice system, whether it’s through pleas, trials or motion practices,” Valerio said.

Corrections is looking to loosen up in-person visitation by mid-March but leaders say it will be a phased approach.

“What mitigations can we draw back, which ones can we keep in place where we can have in-person visitation across all of our facilities,” Deml said.

Leaders say the COVID situation looks different in every facility and it may take through the spring or into the summer to get every facility to an endemic stage.

