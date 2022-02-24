Advertisement

State, medical experts to investigate death of Vermont inmate

Raymond Gadreault
Raymond Gadreault(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials and medical experts are launching investigations into the death of a Springfield prison inmate.

Raymond Gadreault, 73, suffered a medical issue in his cell on Tuesday morning.

Corrections officials say Gadreault’s death is not suspicious and it appears he died of natural causes.

There are now four separate reviews happening, from the Department of Corrections, Vermont State Police, Vermont defender general and an independent medical investigator.

“Each of the reviews can be contingent on information and other phases of the reviews. For example, the medical examiner report before we can close... our report there is vital information in there that we wouldn’t already have,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said.

Officials say they do not believe Gadreault’s death was related to COVID.

They say the review will take several months to wrap up.

