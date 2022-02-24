SUNY Plattsburgh rolls out new strategy to grow student body

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new vision for SUNY Plattsburgh aims to grow the student body, make the school more affordable and keep graduates in the North Country.

President Alexander Enyedi unveiled SUNY Plattsburgh’s new three-year strategic plan that he hopes will better connect the campus with the community.

Enyedi says the first step is to maintain the current enrollment of 4,800 students and then help it grow over time.

Next, is to offer better financial aid packages to help more students stay for all four years.

The school is also looking to work more closely with community partners to offer jobs and resources to students so they can stay and help grow the North Country.

“What I am looking forward to is removing the barriers that prevent students from being successful from the moment they step on campus to the moment four years later when I am able to provide them with their diploma. So, that really is the essence of the plan. We want our students to come, we want our students to stay. We want them to feel strongly connected to the North Country, it’s a beautiful place to come and be educated, but we also want those students to come here and leave with great skills and have that career readiness to be productive members of New York society,” Enyedi said.

Enyedi says the new plan was rolled out Tuesday and the school is already working with outside recruiters to attract more students to Plattsburgh.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.