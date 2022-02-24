Vermont communities consider whether to roll back mask mandates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than two dozen cities and towns in Vermont enacted mask mandates in December as omicron spread. Now, with cases dropping dramatically, some communities are starting to roll back their mandates.

In Burlington, they decided to let their mask mandate end next week.

I spoke to people and businesses about the choices they will make now that the mandate will be over.

“We are going to feel it out and see if we can reopen and the mask mandate ending will, I think, really help us reopen,” said Kathy McNames, who owns Yoga Vermont.

Yoga Vermont has not had any in-person classes inside its studio since the beginning of the pandemic.

This Saturday, the lights will be flipped on once again for the first studio class back since the pandemic.

McNames says the lifting of the mask mandate helps affirm their decision to reopen again.

“It feels great,” she said. “We are all excited. And it also feels really normal and time that passes doesn’t feel like anything, so I know that it’s been two years but I don’t feel like it’s been that long.”

Over at Common Deer in Burlington, they’ve required customers to wear masks in the store since opening back up and they intend to keep that requirement despite the city dropping the mandate.

“For this recent one we are just going to take our time and figure out what occurs in the community,” said Sarah Beal, the co-owner of Common Deer.

Beal says it’s to protect employees who might be at-risk or have small children at home. She says she wishes they still had the backing of the city’s mandate but understands the decision after a majority of Burlington businesses voted through a survey in favor of ending the mandate.

“Because there’s so many different types of businesses in Burlington it’s important for us to realize that everyone should be able to make their own rules, and hopefully the customers do follow and respect those differing rules,” Beal said.

Out in Burlington, some people we spoke to say that they will continue to wear masks regardless of what the business allows for safety reasons.

“I basically think it’s wisest to wear it all the time and I don’t expect everyone to do that but I think it’s the wiser thing to do is to wear it even though you may not have to,” said David Turner of Burlington.

“As long as people are vaccinated, I mean if the sign on the window said masks not required, if you’re fully vaccinated I would definitely probably go into that place if it looks safe enough,” said Jeffrey Jarrad of Burlington.

Others say they’ll mask up on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re completely flexible, whatever makes other people feel comfortable, we are fine with that,” said Rob Rakich of Redding, Connecticut.

“I feel safer with one but I feel that some things should be without masks and some with,” said Andrew Agresta, 10.

Communities around the state are reviewing their mask rules. Some have already voted to extend it for another month and others are expected to make decisions in the coming days and weeks about whether to roll them back.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.