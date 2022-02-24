Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man is going to spend from 20 years to life in prison for the 2018 killing of a volunteer at a St. Johnsbury substance abuse recovery center.

Allen Draper entered the plea Wednesday during an appearance in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The now 34-year-old Draper was initially charged with killing Tim Persons, 52, by striking him in the head with a radiator pipe and setting his house on fire on May 15, 2018, after Persons refused to give Draper money so he could buy drugs.

In court Wednesday, Draper attorney Robert Sussman told the court Draper expressed deep remorse for his actions and he fully accepts responsibility.

Related Stories:

St. Johnsbury man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2018 murder

Prosecutors may step away from Draper murder case

Man pleads guilty to St. Johnsbury killing in plea deal

Lawyers say plea agreement reached in pipe killing

Plea negotiations underway for Vt. man charged in pipe killing

Man accused in fatal St. Johnsbury fire ends fight for release on bail

St. Johnsbury man’s murder, arson trial set for April

Suspect charged in St. Johnsbury murder, arson

Victim in fatal St. Johnsbury house fire identified

Police find minivan discovered missing after deadly fire

Fatal fire investigation in St. Johnsbury

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)