Vermonters with ties to Ukraine worry for family, friends

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters with ties to Ukraine are voicing their concerns about the attack by Russia.

Naira Hagopian of Williston has close connections to a family currently living in Ukraine. After growing up together in Armenia, she says her friend left Armenia for Ukraine a year ago.

Hagopian says the situation is heartbreaking and she has done her best to maintain contact with them as the invasion has unfolded.

“My friend from my childhood with her family, kids, sister, brothers, children, they all live in Kyiv. Today first thing in the morning she was begging for help. They feel trapped. They don’t know what to do. The fact that there is no airplanes, there is no way to get away from there-- that makes them worried about the children,” Hagopian said.

Hagopian says her friends have been evacuated from their homes and are being sheltered in parking garages and subway stations.

