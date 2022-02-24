With fewer officers on patrol, how safe is Burlington?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public safety and policing are, yet again, one of the defining issues of Town Meeting Day in Burlington. While there are no direct questions about police on the ballot, the eight seats up for grabs on the City Council could chart the course for new public safety policy in the city.

Our Dom Amato investigates whether Burlington is actually less safe as the number of officers on patrol has dropped to its lowest point in decades.

Right now, 65 officers are on the Burlington Police payroll. Three are out on military leave, three are on medical leave and one is set to graduate from the police academy Friday. That leaves only 58 effective officers, a historic low at the department.

Burlington Police Sgt. Michael Henry says it’s tough working with a depleted crew and rank-and-file officers are bearing the brunt of the staffing shortage.

“It’s tough,” Henry said. “I just try to be there for the people I am supervising and make sure they are good.”

Following the City Council’s decision in 2020 to cut the force by 30%, there was an exodus of officers, dropping the ranks even below the council’s target number, and hiring hasn’t been able to keep up with the departures.

It will likely take years to rebuild the force to its new cap of 79 officers, and the Burlington Police Officers’ Association says the men and women here are already stretched thin.

“We don’t really see anything positive at this point in time,” said Joseph Corrow, the president of the Burlington Police Officers’ Association.

Corrow says morale remains low and overtime shifts are wearing officers down.

And officials say experienced officers aren’t chomping at the bit to make a lateral move to the Queen City.

“All you have to do is a Google search of the Burlington Police Department and you can see the news for the past two years. And if I saw that and I was applying here, I would take my application back immediately,” Corrow said.

He believes clear support from the city would help boost morale but says it’s something they’re not feeling from Burlington decision-makers.

BPOA leaders are looking toward Town Meeting Day, where there could be a political shake-up of City Council seats.

“We hope to see that whoever is in office after Town Meeting Day will support us and work us, so we can move forward. Because currently it feels like we’re at a stalemate and no one wants to collaborate,” Corrow said.

“I am willing to have these conversations if the administration is willing to show up in good faith,” said Joe Magee, P-Burlington City Council.

Magee says the council did show a sign of support to the department after it signed off on $800,000 in recruitment and retention incentives.

But he and other Progressives on the council want to see more action on addressing racial disparities, community oversight and transformative police practices laid out in a consultant’s assessment of the Burlington Police Department.

“If we invest in those alternatives, we will reduce the stress on the police department,” Magee said.

Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng says city leaders need to show support of officers, as they do with any city department, but he believes politics play a big factor.

“I feel whole-heartedly that even the Progressives support the police. But when it comes to politics, things are complicated, things are messy,” Dieng said.

Changes will also come as the weather warms and calls increase.

According to the data, incidents-- which aren’t always crimes-- are down significantly from 2016. Priority 1 incidents-- assaults, domestic calls and robberies-- did increase last year after a downward trend.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says safety isn’t always dictated by the data.

“I don’t think the city is unsafe in an actual way, but I do think there is a sense from many members of the public that the safety is different than it used to be. And it’s not different in a good way,” Murad said.

Murad says with more officers expected to leave or retire in the coming months, he’ll again need to revise the way the department prioritizes calls. And that means some residents will have to wait longer for help.

Henry says police have been able to handle to workload in the slower season, but he says that could change soon.

“Right now, we’ve been lucky,” he said. “But our luck is going to run out eventually.”

Related Stories:

Burlington votes to raise officer cap

City Council to consider Burlington Police officer cap

Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures

Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns

Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns

Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington

Burlington businesses consider extending private security patrols

Burlington Police assessment released to public

Can Burlington city leaders find common ground on policing policy?

Burlington City Council approves $10K bonuses for officers

City Council to hear Burlington police chief’s plea to get more cops on the beat

Chief pushes plan to retain, recruit Burlington police with COVID relief funds

Burlington Police Dept. assessment finds deficiencies, staffing issues, racial bias

ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime

New report recommends changes to the Burlington Police

Burlington police staffing guidance expected in pending report

Authorities say Vermont facing police recruitment, retention crisis

Burlington City Council rejects police force increase

Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree

Authorities say Vermont facing police recruitment, retention crisis

Burlington Police Commission urges council to make staffing changes

Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Community members react to Burlington shootout

Safety escort program in the works to protect downtown Burlington workers

Burlington Police address ‘emergency tier system’ amid week of violence

Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington

Police investigate Church Street hammer attack

Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment

Expanding Vt. Criminal Justice Council aims to incorporate police reform efforts

Burlington officials say police defunding experiment will take time to yield results

Police release photos of Burlington shooting suspect; City Council faces scrutiny over cop cuts

Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew

Burlington Police Department unveils new plan to prioritize calls

Burlington City Council rejects increasing police staffing

Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates

YCQM: Jan. 31, 2021

Burlington’s police transformation czar weighs in on challenges

Burlington City Council postpones action on mayor’s public safety continuity plan

Weinberger addresses shrinking Burlington police force

Mayoral candidate proposes ballot question on falling number of police officers

Burlington mayoral candidates spar over role of police in 2nd debate

Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms

Facing staffing cuts, Burlington Police present plan to deploy civilian patrol

Facing defunding mandate, Burlington Police propose eliminating midnight shift

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.