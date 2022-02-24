BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our region from 1AM Friday morning through 10PM Friday night. Snow will overspread the region from south to north on Friday morning, and fall heavy at times throughout the day. Roads will be snow covered and slippery through the afternoon hours with snowfall rates between 1 to 2 inches per hour. A widespread snowfall accumulation will be close to 6 to 12 inches across the region, with the chance for slightly higher amount over parts of southern Vermont. Steady snow will taper to snow showers from west to east during the late afternoon hours with snow in most spots ending by late evening.

The weekend start out sunny and chilly with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper teens and low 20s. We’ll start with some sun on Sunday, with a few clouds during the afternoon and the chance of snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Most of next week will feature quiet and seasonably cool conditions. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with no big storms expected. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.