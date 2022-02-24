BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! It’s a vastly different start to the day compared to yesterday. We started out with temperatures in the teens and single digits compared to 40s and 50s Wednesday morning. Today will be our break before a winter storm brings widespread snow Friday. Expect highs in the upper teens to low 20s in northern areas and mid to upper 20s in southern areas today. We’ll also see a good amount of sunshine with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

Our Friday snow-maker approaches overnight, and will start bringing snow to southern Vermont by early Friday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Expect widespread accumulating snow in excess of 6″ and increasingly difficult travel as the day progresses.

Snow will overspread the area from south to north Friday morning, with snow in most areas by the morning commute. Snow will start on the lighter side, becoming more intense as the morning progresses. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, and will be most intense during the mid to late morning hours and Friday afternoon. Snow wraps up fairly quickly Friday evening, after what will likely be a difficult evening commute.

Most locations can expect at least 6″ of fluffy snow from this storm, with the highest totals in southeastern Vermont. Northern areas can expect 5″ to 10″, meanwhile central and southern areas will likely see 6″ to 12″ or more. The best chance for snow totals of 12″ or more will be in places like Windham, Windsor and Bennington County. Southern mountains will likely see more than a foot of fresh snow.

The fresh snow arrives just in time to get out and enjoy it this weekend. Expect a dry start to the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 20s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover and a chance for snow showers. After an active couple of weeks, next week starts quiet and seasonably cool.

Enjoy the sunshine today!

-Jess Langlois

