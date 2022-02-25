2nd suspect in Orleans County shooting surrenders to police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the second suspect in a drug-related shooting in Holland turned herself in Thursday.

Authorities say Jessica Robishaw, 34, of Orleans County is accused of being an accessory after the fact in the shooting which injured a mother and son on New Year’s Day.

The accused shooter, Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of Connecticut, has also been arrested.

Robishaw is behind bars for lack of $25,000 bail.

Related Stories:

Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect

Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland

Two people hospitalized after being shot in car

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.