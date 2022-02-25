Advertisement

2nd suspect in Orleans County shooting surrenders to police

Jessica Robishaw
Jessica Robishaw(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the second suspect in a drug-related shooting in Holland turned herself in Thursday.

Authorities say Jessica Robishaw, 34, of Orleans County is accused of being an accessory after the fact in the shooting which injured a mother and son on New Year’s Day.

The accused shooter, Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of Connecticut, has also been arrested.

Robishaw is behind bars for lack of $25,000 bail.

Related Stories:

Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect

Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland

Two people hospitalized after being shot in car

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 car pile up on I-89
Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton
Angela Birk
Newport woman wanted after dragging trooper with car
Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

30 car pile up on I-89
Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton
Kevin Godfrey, 43
Concord man charged with sexually assaulting a child
Rivendell Interstate School District
Rivendell Interstate School District to ease up on masks in school
File Photo of Rivendell School
Rivendell Interstate School District to make masking optional
Stuck in Vt: Vermonter Liza Smith-Vedder has been stuck in Canada for two years