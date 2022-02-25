2nd suspect in Orleans County shooting surrenders to police
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the second suspect in a drug-related shooting in Holland turned herself in Thursday.
Authorities say Jessica Robishaw, 34, of Orleans County is accused of being an accessory after the fact in the shooting which injured a mother and son on New Year’s Day.
The accused shooter, Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of Connecticut, has also been arrested.
Robishaw is behind bars for lack of $25,000 bail.
