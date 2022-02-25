Advertisement

Area ski resorts gear up for return to winter

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday’s dump of fresh is expected to bring packed slopes to many area ski resorts.

This past week’s rain and rollercoaster temperatures turned slopes at many resorts to sheets of ice. Now, with up to a foot of fresh snow to work with, groomers are out getting trails into shape for what is expected to be a busy weekend.

Elissa Borden spoke with officials at Smuggler’s Notch about how they are preparing.

