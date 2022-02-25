Advertisement

Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After nine hours of being shutdown due to a multi-car pile up, I-89 north in Milton is back open.

Police say wintery conditions led to the pileup between exits 17 and 18 Friday evening. Vermont state police did say a northwestern man died on the scene. He was later identified as Stephen Ahearn, 44, of Highgate.

There were also two traffic alerts in Franklin County on Route 78. Vermont State Police say the area from Machia to Shawville Road in Highgate is shut down due to a crash. There were no details and no word on when it will reopen.

There was also a vehicle on its side at the intersection of Route 78 and Tabor Road in Swanton. State police say both lanes of travel are still open there. Police are planning to shut down both lanes of travel Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. to remove the wreck.

