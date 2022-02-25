Advertisement

Experts: Russian aggression poses US cybersecurity threat

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As gunfire and explosions echo throughout Ukraine half a world away, cybersecurity experts say there are quieter, elusive threats to be aware of here at home.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that there is a significant threat to our country,” said Devi Momot, the local chapter chair of InfraGard and CEO of Twinstate Technologies, an IT business based in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

While there are no credible threats here yet, Momot urges companies to heed this week’s warning from the United States Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. “They can’t possibly protect cyberspace for all of us. We all have to be a part of that fortification,” he said.

Defenses that Momot says every company’s senior leadership should build now. They include identifying who has domain admin account access and reducing the number of people with those privileges; encouraging employees to enable multifactor authentication; conducting a risk assessment to determine and remediate weaknesses; and, developing an incident response plan to minimize damage and recover rapidly.

Reporter Christina Guessferd? Would a cyber attack be considered as severe and as serious as a physical attack on U.S. soil? Devi Momot: Sometimes worse. Everybody’s a neighbor in cyberspace. We can literally have a cyberattack on millions in a matter of seconds.

As the United States and its allies impose new sanctions on Russia, the country is also feeling the shockwaves on the economy. Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak says geopolitics historically rock the U.S. stock market and that while the upheaval may look scary now, that volatility is usually short-lived. He says to put the fluctuations in the rearview and focus on long-term financial goals.

“We do not want people to act with emotion,” Pieciak said. “If you try to time the market, if you get out when things get bad, you’re likely going to miss out when things get good after things recover. We saw this after the 1987 stock market crash, after 9/11. We saw it during the great recession, we saw it during COVID.”

Pieciak also suggests keeping cash on hand for emergencies and being cautious of scammers.

Verify your financial professional is registered or contact the Vt. Department of Financial Regulation at 833-DFR-HOTLINE.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 car pile up on I-89
Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton
Angela Birk
Newport woman wanted after dragging trooper with car
Jessica Robishaw
2nd suspect in Orleans County shooting surrenders to police
Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

30 car pile up on I-89
Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton
Kevin Godfrey, 43
Concord man charged with sexually assaulting a child
Rivendell Interstate School District
Rivendell Interstate School District to ease up on masks in school
File Photo of Rivendell School
Rivendell Interstate School District to make masking optional
Stuck in Vt: Vermonter Liza Smith-Vedder has been stuck in Canada for two years