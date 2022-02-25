Experts: Russian aggression poses US cybersecurity threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As gunfire and explosions echo throughout Ukraine half a world away, cybersecurity experts say there are quieter, elusive threats to be aware of here at home.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that there is a significant threat to our country,” said Devi Momot, the local chapter chair of InfraGard and CEO of Twinstate Technologies, an IT business based in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

While there are no credible threats here yet, Momot urges companies to heed this week’s warning from the United States Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. “They can’t possibly protect cyberspace for all of us. We all have to be a part of that fortification,” he said.

Defenses that Momot says every company’s senior leadership should build now. They include identifying who has domain admin account access and reducing the number of people with those privileges; encouraging employees to enable multifactor authentication; conducting a risk assessment to determine and remediate weaknesses; and, developing an incident response plan to minimize damage and recover rapidly.

Reporter Christina Guessferd? Would a cyber attack be considered as severe and as serious as a physical attack on U.S. soil? Devi Momot: Sometimes worse. Everybody’s a neighbor in cyberspace. We can literally have a cyberattack on millions in a matter of seconds.

As the United States and its allies impose new sanctions on Russia, the country is also feeling the shockwaves on the economy. Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak says geopolitics historically rock the U.S. stock market and that while the upheaval may look scary now, that volatility is usually short-lived. He says to put the fluctuations in the rearview and focus on long-term financial goals.

“We do not want people to act with emotion,” Pieciak said. “If you try to time the market, if you get out when things get bad, you’re likely going to miss out when things get good after things recover. We saw this after the 1987 stock market crash, after 9/11. We saw it during the great recession, we saw it during COVID.”

Pieciak also suggests keeping cash on hand for emergencies and being cautious of scammers.

Verify your financial professional is registered or contact the Vt. Department of Financial Regulation at 833-DFR-HOTLINE.

