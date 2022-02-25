GMT rural bus drivers prepare for possible strike

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit drivers in central Vermont are preparing to strike. The labor dispute follows months of contract negotiations for drivers on rural routes.

GMT riders at Montpelier’s transit center were greeted with a notice this week warning that bus service could end by March 11 in Montpelier and Barre if the company and drivers don’t reach a settlement.

Christine Fordham has been staying at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin and says the bus is critical. “We have tiny little refrigerators, and we have to shop daily,” she said.

That means trying to dodge traffic to get across the street to Walmart or taking the bus to town. But that service could come to a temporary halt if GMT and its drivers can’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The labor dispute has been brewing since last year after the union representing 27 drivers reached an impasse with the company. At its core is a disagreement over health care benefits.

“Some of our drivers are paying $1,300, $1,400, $1,500 per month to pay for their families,” said Curtis Clough with Teamsters Local 597. He says drivers in Chittenden County receive those benefits or have a portion of them paid by the company.

“We find it to be a fairness issue where the company has two tiers of employees -- rural drivers and everybody else.”

Management claims they have agreed to the 13 recommendations put forward by a factfinder. “In the interest of reaching agreement, GMT agreed to every recommendation by the independent factfinder, even where she disagreed with our position. The union has rejected this offer. GMT remains committed to reaching a fair agreement on March 4 when we meet again with the union,” GMT general manager Jon Moore said in a statement.

While negotiations continue, Fordham says she and others she knows are worried. “It will take effect on many, many people,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.