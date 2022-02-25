Advertisement

Gov. Hochul welcomes Ukrainian refugees

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST
“Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. We remain engaged with the Biden Administration and we will be prepared to accept and support those who seek shelter in our state,” said Hochul in a statement.

This comes as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital.

