H.S. Girls Hoops Playdowns for Wednesday, February 23rd
Scores and highlights
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DIVISION I
#6 Rutland 42, #11 BFA - St. Albans 19
DIVISION III
#Williamstown 69, #15 Randolph 15
#7 Thetford 53, #10 Leland & Gray 17
#3 Lake Region 43, #14 Stowe 17
#6 Otter Valley 69, #11 Oxbow 37
DIVISION IV
#2 West Rutland 70, #15 Craftsbury 25
#7 Mt. St. Joseph 51, #10 Richford 47
#3 Blue Mountain 51, #14 Twinfield 9
#6 Mid Vermont Christian 59, #11 Poultney 41
