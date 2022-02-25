Advertisement

H.S. Girls Hoops Playdowns for Wednesday, February 23rd

Scores and highlights
Scores and highlights
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVISION I

#6 Rutland 42, #11 BFA - St. Albans 19

DIVISION III

#Williamstown 69, #15 Randolph 15

#7 Thetford 53, #10 Leland & Gray 17

#3 Lake Region 43, #14 Stowe 17

#6 Otter Valley 69, #11 Oxbow 37

DIVISION IV

#2 West Rutland 70, #15 Craftsbury 25

#7 Mt. St. Joseph 51, #10 Richford 47

#3 Blue Mountain 51, #14 Twinfield 9

#6 Mid Vermont Christian 59, #11 Poultney 41

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Allen Draper-File photo
Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing
Dashcam video catches car flipping over into median
Police dashcam catches scary Interstate 91 crash
Three people caught stealing safe from Burlington home
Police looking for thieves who stole safe from Burlington home
Proposed bill in Montpelier takes aim at older Vermont drivers
Proposed Vermont bill looks to have older drivers take road tests

Latest News

Thurston shows out at Craftsbury
H.S. Nordic Ski Championships - Day 1
Seahorses made waves in 2019 with #EqualPay shirts
Burlington Girls Soccer community reflects after USWNT settlement
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s playdown action
H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs for Tuesday, February 22nd
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s playdown action
H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs for Tuesday, February 22nd