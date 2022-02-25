H.S. Nordic Ski Championships - Day 1

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The High School Nordic Ski Championships opened Thursday at Craftsbury with Ava Thurston and the U-32 boys stealing the show.

The Raiders would place five skiers in the top ten of boys Division II, with Tzevi Schwartz leading the way. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio took the individual D1 title, but Mt. Anthony leads the team total after placing three in the top ten.

On the girls side, Harwood senior star Thurston was more than a minute and a half better than her nearest D2 competitors, but Middlebury leads the team scores. Over in D1, Hattie Barker of Mt. Mansfield claimed another individual win but Burlington has the inside track as a team.

Day two will feature the skate races at Rikert on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.