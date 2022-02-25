Advertisement

H.S. Nordic Ski Championships - Day 1

Thurston shows out at Craftsbury
Thurston shows out at Craftsbury
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The High School Nordic Ski Championships opened Thursday at Craftsbury with Ava Thurston and the U-32 boys stealing the show.

The Raiders would place five skiers in the top ten of boys Division II, with Tzevi Schwartz leading the way. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio took the individual D1 title, but Mt. Anthony leads the team total after placing three in the top ten.

On the girls side, Harwood senior star Thurston was more than a minute and a half better than her nearest D2 competitors, but Middlebury leads the team scores. Over in D1, Hattie Barker of Mt. Mansfield claimed another individual win but Burlington has the inside track as a team.

Day two will feature the skate races at Rikert on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Allen Draper-File photo
Vermont man gets 20-years-to-life sentence in 2018 killing
Dashcam video catches car flipping over into median
Police dashcam catches scary Interstate 91 crash
Three people caught stealing safe from Burlington home
Police looking for thieves who stole safe from Burlington home
Proposed bill in Montpelier takes aim at older Vermont drivers
Proposed Vermont bill looks to have older drivers take road tests

Latest News

Seahorses made waves in 2019 with #EqualPay shirts
Burlington Girls Soccer community reflects after USWNT settlement
Scores and highlights
H.S. Girls Hoops Playdowns for Wednesday, February 23rd
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s playdown action
H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs for Tuesday, February 22nd
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s playdown action
H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs for Tuesday, February 22nd