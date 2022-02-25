Newport woman wanted after dragging cop with her car

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport woman is wanted after dragging a state trooper with her car.

Vermont State Police say Wednesday, Sergeant Matthew Tarricone pulled over Angela Birk, 40 of Newport for a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Saint Johnsbury. After stopping Birk, police say she drove off and dragged Sergeant Tarricone in the process.

Police say he was dragged for nearly 50 yards before breaking free, with Birk going around 20 miles per hour and accelerating.

Police say Birk was driving in an unsafe manner and failed to pull over when the trooper’s lights and sirens were going off. She passed several cars weaving and speeding through traffic. She drove from I-91 to Route 122 and then Route 114.

The trooper lost sight of Birk as she entered Burke Village.

Birk is accused of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Attempting to Elude, Gross Negligent Operation.

