North Country native flees from Ukraine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing thousands to flee, including Americans living there. And among them is a former northern New York man who was living in Kyiv.

Explosions from airstrikes are a sound 23-year old Connor Steeves and other Ukrainians have come to know over the past two days. “Last night we heard fighter jets, and early this morning going over our city,” Steeves said.

Steeves has been in the Ukrainian capital since January for a program his grandfather started with the University of Kyiv 20 years ago called “Servant Leadership,” doing mission work with students and alumni and working with the local orphanage

“He wanted to go back into Kyiv to continue work before the bombs started,” said Julie Steeves, Connor’s mother. She says the last several days have been nothing short of terrifying for their family. “We didn’t know how this was going to work out. Connor is pretty confident and he didn’t get worried as quickly as we did.”

Steeves was able to evacuate Kyiv last week safely. He had been staying in the western city of Lviv until he was able to get bus tickets to Poland Friday Morning. “it’s the only city we could go to that’s open, that I could find a bus too,” he said.

We spoke to him on that five-hour bus ride. He said it was packed full of people fleeing the country looking for a safe place to seek refuge. “Poland is safe. They are in NATO. It’s safe here, but a lot of my friends aren’t so safe now. I hate to leave but there is nothing I can do,” Steeves said.

He said the past week has been a learning experience. “The worst expectation can actually happen,” he said. Steeves says now, more than ever, he understands the importance of having allies with other countries. “No one is sending ground or air support to Ukraine and it’s really not looking good.”

His mother hopes that people in the U.S. learn that lesson, too. “It’s just devastating for these people and we need to really appreciate what we have and where we are at that we don’t have those kinds of concerns and worries but also have compassion,” she said.

Steeves’ mother says he will be flying back to the U.S. soon.

