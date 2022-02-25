Review: Claim that missing NH girl had black eye unfounded

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A review released through New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s office says months before a 5-year-old girl disappeared in 2019, a child protective services worker visited her home and concluded that an allegation the girl received a black eye was unfounded.

The worker’s assessment of Harmony Montgomery was part of a Sununu-requested review of the case. It recommends that New Hampshire improve its case management system and pass a new agreement with neighboring states to improve communications on child custody matters.

Harmony was in foster care in Massachusetts before a judge there gave her custody to her father in New Hampshire.

