Scott appoints Waples to Vt. Supreme Court

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday appointed state Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Waples would become the first woman of color to serve on the high court. She will fill the seat previously held by Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

“There are few responsibilities a governor has that are more significant than naming a justice to the Supreme Court,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “Character, competence, commitment, and chemistry are the qualities I seek when deciding on an appointment. There is no doubt Judge Waples possesses these attributes and will excel on the Court. Judge Waples has already served the State with distinction, earning the respect of her colleagues, members of the Bar and those who have come before her. Her story, perspective and skills will make her an exceptional justice, and I’m proud to make this historic appointment.”

The governor’s office says Waples’ parents fled the communist revolution in China and because of ethnic quotas only her father could immigrate to the United States at first. The family was separated for four years before they eventually earned a living working in their small Chinese restaurant outside of New York City.

After graduation from St. John’s University School of Law, Waples worked as a prosecutor in New York City. She was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Vermont has served on the Vermont Superior Court since 2015.

The Vermont Senate will now hold several confirmation hearings in the coming days. “Normally, we’re looking for whether there’s a bias toward defendants or the prosecution in criminal matters, are there any biases against certain groups, for example,” said Sen Dick Sears, D-Bennington.

Lawmakers are expected to confirm Judge Waples’ appointment by the end of the legislative session.

