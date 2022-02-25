Stuck in Vt: Vermonter Liza Smith-Vedder has been stuck in Canada for two years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has caused seismic shifts in many lives, and Liza Smith-Vedder has experienced this firsthand.

After living in Burlington for almost two decades, Liza married Canadian Josée Lamoureux in June 2019. The couple split their time between Vermont and Canada, and Liza planned to apply for permanent residency when the pandemic struck. Two years later, Smith-Vedder is using a tourist visa to remain in Canada, and all her possessions are in her condo in Burlington. Because she is applying for residency, she is unable to cross the border to return to Vermont.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger talked to Smith-Vedder via Zoom about what the past two years of being stuck in Canada have been like.

