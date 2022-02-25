Advertisement

Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to defend Ukraine's independence. (Facebook/President of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (CNN) - A video posted to the Facebook account of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows him in the capital pledging to defend against the Russian invasion.

The post was titled, “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.”

Zelensky is seen filming among a group of men.

“Good evening, everyone,” he says. “Leader of the faction (party) is here, head of the president’s administration is here, Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal is here, (adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo) Podoliak is here. The president is here.”

The president added, “We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so.

“Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 car pile up on I-89
Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton
Angela Birk
Newport woman wanted after dragging trooper with car
Jessica Robishaw
2nd suspect in Orleans County shooting surrenders to police
Police are investigating a shooting in Barre City.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Barre City
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Ukraine president to fight on
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary
UN Security Council observes a moment of silence for lives lost in Ukraine, while Russia...
Moment of silence for lives lost in Ukraine
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday,...
GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances