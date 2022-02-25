Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers reach compromise on police reform measure

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are re-working a bill that was designed to hold bad cops accountable.

The murder of George Floyd sparked discussions of police reform and accountability across the nation, and those reformers see removing “qualified immunity” as a cornerstone to achieving meaningful reform. It’s the legal principle that shields government workers, including police, from alleged civil rights violations and lawsuits.

Supporters of the Vermont bill say eliminating that protection will hold cops accountable for their actions. Opponents say removing immunity would expose officers to financial ruin and make it harder to recruit new officers. Now, a compromise is being offered that allows police to still be sued, but if they are found liable, their employer would pay the damages.

“The bill is now more based, I would say, on New Mexico. It was originally based on Colorado. Those are some of the changes,” said Sen Dick Sears, D- Bennington.

The bill will be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee after the town meeting break.

