Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

