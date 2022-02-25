BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers will be ending early Friday night after accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the region during the day. Roads will remain snow covered and slippery through the early morning hours. Clouds will clear out and temperatures will turn colder, start the day on Saturday in the single digits.

Skies will be mostly sunny to start the weekend. After a chilly start Saturday morning, temperatures will warm up a bit into the afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will thicken up on Saturday night and into Sunday. A quick morning system will bring another round of snow showers and the chance for some squalls. Any squall could bring a brief burst of snow and reduce visibility and make for slippery roads for a short period of time. Accumulation will be light with afternoon highs near 30s degrees.

Our weather will be a bit more uneventful heading into most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through Thursday and Friday. Monday will be cold with highs in the upper teens, but warmer and just below seasonable levels through most of the week with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

