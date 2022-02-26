Advertisement

Concord man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Kevin Godfrey, 43
Kevin Godfrey, 43
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Concord man wanted in Texas was arrested in Vermont on child sex charges.

Vermont State Police say Kevin Godfrey, 40 of Concord, was arrested at his home after they learned he sexually assaulted a child, under 14. VSP say in December of 2021, San Angelo Police Department in Texas reached out to VSP requesting assistance in this case.

Godfrey worked for the Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a mental health case worker and partnered with VSP at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Police say he had access to state facilities and it was immediately suspended, once they learned of his case.

Godfrey is due in court on Monday with a bail set for $5,000.

