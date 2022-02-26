Advertisement

Rivendell Interstate School District to make masking optional

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rivendell Interstate School District is revising their masking guidance.

Superintendent Barrett Williams sent a letter to the community saying they have seen a significant decline in COVID cases among their school population. Therefore, aims to make wearing one optional. Williams also refers to the decrease in hospitalizations, statewide COVID cases, and Governor Scott loosing restrictions if schools hit the 80% vaccinated mark.

Williams says the district hasn‘t reached 80% yet but the week of March 7th, they will consider transitioning from required to optional.

