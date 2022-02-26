Advertisement

Supporting Black-owned businesses during Black History Month: Hair R Us

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before Leroy Nedd opened Hair R Us in 2015, there were no beauty supply stores in Vermont that carried accessories, supplies and products specifically designed for Black hair types and textures.

Black Vermonters were forced to travel out-of-state to get the hair products they needed.

“Boston, New York, New Jersey, wherever. Some of them would go back home. Some of them would have their family send them stuff, mail it to them. And that’s where I come in to try to bridge the gap. We shouldn’t have to go through that,” Nedd said.

What used to be an hours-long trip to the beauty supply store is now just a short drive or walk to Hair R Us on North Street in Burlington.

“Sometimes these girls walk into the door and they get in here and they scan their head around left to right and they’re like ‘Where have you been?’ It’s like a sigh of relief,” said Nedd. “And they come in here and they’re like ‘Wow, oh wow, okay, I never knew we had something like that in Vermont.’ Well, yes we do.”

Nedd sells everything from hair products like mousse and hair grease, to wigs, to braided extensions.

“These come braided already so all you have to do is cornrow your hair and weave that into your hair,” he said.

Nedd says although Black people are his primary customer base, he has a variety of clientele, including transgender people, cancer patients, FBI agents and local actors.

“Those are things that I never prepared for when I was doing my research to start this business. So those are all welcomed things to me,” Nedd said.

Nedd says over the years, he has garnered a loyal customer base and he hopes more people will become aware of Hair R Us. He says as long as the customers keep coming, he’ll keep providing.

“I make sure I bring what they ask for. It’s all about them. So whatever they ask for, they got. That’s what I do,” he said.

Nedd says he plans to open Hair R Us stores in Portland, Maine and Concord, New Hampshire in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 car pile up on I-89
Man dies in 30 car pileup on I-89 in Milton
Jessica Robishaw
2nd suspect in Orleans County shooting surrenders to police
Kevin Godfrey, 43
Concord man charged with sexually assaulting a child
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Angela Birk
Newport woman wanted after dragging trooper with car

Latest News

UVM men’s basketball outlasts UMass Lowell on Senior Day
UVM women Ice Cats roll by Providence to advance to Hockey East semifinals
Programs throughout the month to help educate future engineers.
Engineer’s month wraps up in Vermont
One Vermonter gives the gift of life, twice
Six snowmobile crashes prompt officials to give safety tips