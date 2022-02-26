What to do Saturday, Feb. 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Feb. 26.

The New Shelter at Hubbard Park is hosting an animal tracking walk. A park naturalist will guide guests along park trails. Participants can expect to learn the basics of tracking. That includes tracking patterns and compression shapes. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a Winter Nature Bingo event Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event will take place near the nature center. Where park naturalists will guide guests through a scavenger hunt. Whoever gets bingo will win a prize. All ages and abilities are welcome. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Fairfield Community Center is hosting a winter carnival Saturday, Feb. 26.

This event features plenty of outdoor fun like a snow sculpture contest, a snow maze, and ice skating. There are also indoor activities like crafts, games, and snacks. The event starts at noon and will go on till 4 p.m. Saturday.

