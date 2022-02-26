Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine today. It will be a bit cold for this time of year, but otherwise decent for enjoying the snow. Sunday will be more active, with morning snow showers ahead of a cold front. The front is expected to pass through midday through mid-afternoon, with the potential for squalls. That’s when we can see a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow, gusty winds, and sudden but brief whiteout conditions. Use extreme caution if you have travel plans, and try to pull over in a safe location if a squall arrives in your area. Any snow showers and squalls will wind down Sunday evening.

February goes out on a quiet but cold note on Monday, with highs only in the teens. March comes in like a lamb Tuesday, with warmer temperatures. A clipper will bring snow showers overnight.

Quiet weather will be the rule Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be running rather cold for this time of year, with highs generally in the 20s, and lows in the single digits to low teens.

Here are some snowfall amounts in our region: East Barre, 12.2″…Washington, 11.0″…Ausable Forks, NY, 11.0″…Woodford, 8.5″…Burlington, 8.0″…Granville, 7.0″

