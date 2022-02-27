Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 28

Let's take a look at what's happening in our region the week of Feb. 28.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Feb. 28.

The Castleton Film Festival returns this week with a series of LGBTQ films. The films feature themes of LGBTQ identity from across the spectrum, each with a unique perspective.

The Film Festival spans four days over the course of two weeks. Screenings will take place in Herrick Auditorium at 7 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public.

--

On Wednesday, the Vermont Public Interest Research Group is hosting a virtual press conference to share the polling results from their recent collaboration with FM3 Research, and to introduce a new multi-phase climate campaign.

The 30-minute event will feature a broad range of experts, who will share their personal experiences with climate change at the various intersections of their work.

Attendees will be able to ask the panel questions at the end.

The event will be held at noon on Zoom.

__

Also happening on Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders will host a statewide telephone town meeting to discuss the challenges of the past two years.

Sanders will be joined by Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease physician at the UVM Medical Center, to talk about COVID in Vermont.

Sanders and Lahey will take questions from the public. You can submit your questions and register here.

