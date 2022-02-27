New Hampshire bans Russian liquor sales, Vermont may follow

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is showing support for Ukraine.

In a Tweet, he announced an executive order telling New Hampshire Liquor Outlets to take Russian made and branded products off the shelf.

Sununu says it’s New Hampshire’s way of standing with Ukraine in their fight for freedom. This will impact all 68 liquor stores across the state.

In Vermont, Governor Phil Scott says he’s intrigued by the idea. He, along with the Department of Liquor and Lottery, will be looking into a similar order early next week.

