One Vermonter gives the gift of life, twice

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebekah Thomas, a teacher at John J. Elementary School, is a living organ donor.

“I had no doubts going into it, and I still don’t question my decision at all. It was the right thing to do,” Thomas said.

In 2019, Thomas went to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for her first surgery, where 65% of her liver was given to someone she had never met. But, it wasn’t one and done for Thomas. She returned to the same hospital 14-months later on her birthday, to do it again.

“For both donations, the morning of I was very calm and I was excited for the recipient,” Thomas said. “My kidney recipient was on the waiting list for over four years and was essentially at 0% kidney function at the time of the surgery. Living organ donation can change that.”

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list.

Alexandra Glazier, President and CEO of New England Donor Services, says the need is significant here in Vermont.

“There are 60 patients currently waiting in Vermont for kidney transplantation and more patients from Vermont who are waiting at transplant programs outside of Vermont, primarily for livers, hearts, or lungs,” Glazier said.

New England Donor Services says seven Vermonters received living organ donor transplants in 2021.

In honor of World Kidney Day on March 10, 2022, Thomas and 21 other living donors from across the country will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro with Kidney Donor Athletes.

“It just seems like a wonderful opportunity to show that you can donate an organ and still live a healthy, active lifestyle, and push yourself to new challenges,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.