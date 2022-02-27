Advertisement

Six snowmobile crashes prompt officials to give safety tips

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State agencies have responded to six snowmobile accidents this year. That’s on par with previous years, but keeping safety in mind is always important.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says the most common mistakes come from folks outriding their ability, speeding, and being too inexperienced.

Warden Jeremy Schmid says it’s always important to make sure your vehicle is working properly and has valid insurance. It’s also important to have have an approved helmet with a face shield.

“We encourage folks to stay to the right and slow down at intersections, corners, blind hills.,” said Schmid. Expect to see state law enforcement and local state municipalities sheriffs department’s out patrolling on snowmobiles and conducting safety checkpoints.”

Schmid says snowmobile season will last until April 15th, assuming weather lasts. He adds that this year’s confusing ice-thaw-snow pattern has caused some trouble for trail maintenance when it comes to the bodies of water encountered on the trails.

