Vermont National Guard sent to D.C. ahead of planned protests

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With President Joe Biden set to make his State of the Union address on Tuesday, 100 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers are being sent to provide an additional layer of security in Washington D.C.

Soldiers deployed from Camp Johnson Saturday morning by van convoy.

They are going due to the increasing anticipation of possible protests over vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers.

The so-called Freedom Convoy USA, follows the recent Canadian truckers’ protest, which shut down the U.S. and Canada border crossings and Ottawa.

The troop will be tasked with assisting Capitol Police and the D.C. National Guard to keep roads clear for traffic, and provide additional security. The Guard says protesters will be permitted to demonstrate and exercise their free speech.

“We are going to ensure that First Amendment rights are being properly exercised during the upcoming days and weeks. We’re there to support them for what they need, as long as they need, within the scope of our authority,” Captain Jesse Dunklee said.

“A lot of the freedom of movement and traffic, and uphold people’s right to speak freely,” Specialist Jason Shen said. “There is an intimidation factor of calling in the National Guard, but once again, with the events going on, I do believe this is a necessary security force that needs to happen.”

The exact timeline is not clear, but soldiers say they will stay as long as they’re needed.

