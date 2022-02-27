What to do Sunday, Feb. 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Feb. 27.

Catamount Trail Association is hosting a community ski day Sunday, Feb. 27. Anyone can stop by and hit the Intervale trail system for free. The event will start at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. Sunday. There will also be snowshoes available for guests to borrow. This event is made possible by the partnership with the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.No registration is required.

Mad River Distillers is hosting a mix and mingle with mastiff’s event Sunday, Feb. 27. This event will support Camp Ta Kum Ta, a camp for local youth currently battling or recovering from cancer. The mastiff puppies are therapy dogs in training. Participants will get a chance to hang out in the puppy pen. There is a suggested donation of $10 per guest. Mad River Distillers will give the camp $2 for every drink purchase and 10 percent of their apparel purchases during the event. The event starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tula Kula in Burlington is hosting a painting and meditation workshop.

Guests can swing by from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Participants should have comfy clothes, a yoga mat, and water. There will be a few mats available onsite if you don’t already have one.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.