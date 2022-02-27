Winter returns to Vermont after a fool’s spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a fool’s spring confused our region a few days ago, Vermonters are once again digging out. The shimmery powder is welcomed on a sunny Saturday during local schools’ February break.

“Snow is awesome,” said 9 year-old Ella. She’s soaking up every second of her break by honing her cross country skiing skills. “This is pretty much like my third time, so not that good, but I’m getting better,” said Ella.

“We hadn’t put away our hat and mittens yet,” said Lydia Littwin of Burlington. Littwin says she wasn’t fooled by a few warm days last week, but the snow makes the cold more bearable.

“50° in February is just a tease. And while it might make you hopeful, it’s stull only February,” said Littwin.

While Littwin and her son, Ari, took to the bike path for a walk Saturday, Kolya Vishnevsky is spending the day shoveling out down the road.

“I just started but its doing great I thought it would be heavy because I’m starting kind of later but its actually very light,” said Vishnevsky.

Vishnevsky isn’t the only one digging out. The Department of Public Works spent the night clearing and salting the roads.

The Department of Public Works in Burlington tells me sidewalk tractors were up at around 2 a.m. and around fourteen of them helped clear the area for folks to use today.

The city’s cleanup continues to the recreation areas as well.

Burlington’s ‘hidden gem’ is the Arthur Park ice rink and sea caves. Jon Adams-Kollitz, from Burlington Parks & Rec says volunteers began work during the storm to maintain the skating ice.

“With the warm weather it was kind of compromised but now its back,” said Adams-Kollitz.

City parks leaders say you should soak up winter while it’s still here.

“This is a very endangered resource this time of year, late February, a few sunny warm days and this thing will be over,” said Adams-Kollitz.

