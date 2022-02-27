BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring snow showers and possible squalls today, especially this afternoon. With the squalls, a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible, along with gusty winds and brief but sudden whiteout conditions. If you’re traveling and encounter one, try to pull over into a safe spot if possible. New York may get locally up to 6 inches of snow today. This activity will wind down this evening, with a bitterly cold night for tonight. After highs in the 30s, lows will plummet into the single digits above and below zero, and wind chills could reach 25 below. Please keep the pets indoors. We’ll have a quiet but cold end to February, with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the teens for Monday.

March comes in fairly active with a clipper and snow showers Tuesday. An inch or so accumulation is possible. Another clipper may bring the chance for snow showers Thursday, otherwise plan on quiet weather into Saturday. It will be rather cold, with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens, but we do warm up into the 30s for Saturday.

