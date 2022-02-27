Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong cold front made for an active Sunday, with brief but intense snow squalls. The next weather story will be bitterly cold wind chills into Monday morning. Morning lows will be in the single digits above and below zero, but wind chills may reach 25 below. Please keep the pets indoors. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the teens. A cold but quiet end to February. March will come in with some snow showers Tuesday. An inch or so accumulation is possible.

Wednesday is looking dry, but another clipper may bring additional snow showers overnight into Thursday morning. Snow showers will end on Thursday, with unseasonably cold highs in the teens. Lows will dip below zero in the colder pockets. Friday is looking fair and warmer.

A warmup is on the way for next weekend, with highs in the 30s on Saturday. Some spots may reach the low 40s Sunday, but models are showing our next significant storm that day. Unlike the snowstorm last Friday, this one is looking more messy or even wet. Stay tuned.

